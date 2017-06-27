Father of LSU star pitcher revives man with no pulse at CWS

The father of LSU pitcher Jared Poche' helped revive an 87-year-old man who was slumped on the TD Ameritrade Park concourse with no pulse during Game 1 of the College World Series finals. Dr. Jerry Poche' of Lutcher, Louisiana, was in Section 117 when he was summoned by another LSU fan in the sixth inning of the Tigers' game against Florida on Monday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLBT-TV Jackson.