Father of LSU star pitcher revives man with no pulse at CWS
The father of LSU pitcher Jared Poche' helped revive an 87-year-old man who was slumped on the TD Ameritrade Park concourse with no pulse during Game 1 of the College World Series finals. Dr. Jerry Poche' of Lutcher, Louisiana, was in Section 117 when he was summoned by another LSU fan in the sixth inning of the Tigers' game against Florida on Monday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLBT-TV Jackson.
Add your comments below
Baton Rouge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Orleans man admits to trafficking 15-year-o...
|5 hr
|you hate the truth
|5
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|10 hr
|Fitius T Bluster
|20,947
|Need a Favor Please.
|Sun
|Philbert
|2
|Any lazy unemployed N(EYE)GGERS need some work
|Sun
|Philbert
|2
|Happy FATHER'S DAY
|Jun 20
|Jeremy
|2
|Louisiana's LGBT community pays tribute to Orla...
|Jun 19
|Newt s Gimlet Rage
|2
|Study finds national increase in interracial ma...
|Jun 18
|SadButTrue
|70
Find what you want!
Search Baton Rouge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC