Fans of Tex-Mex fare will agree: Nando's in Baton Rouge satisfies
It's not a new phenomenon, but it's been interesting to watch how Tex-Mex fare has evolved from mostly simple and inexpensive - in keeping with its humble roots - to cuisine with flair aimed at those willing to pay a little more to get a little more. Ninfa's was one of the local restaurants that personified that theme.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
Baton Rouge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Study finds national increase in interracial ma...
|10 min
|Geezer
|16
|Need a Favor Please.
|12 hr
|Jeremy
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|17 hr
|Always wondering
|20,924
|craig webre continues to expand his attempted c... (Aug '09)
|Jun 1
|Something2say
|14
|Bob Henderson
|May 30
|Cindy
|17
|Greenwell Springs mental hospital (Jul '11)
|May 29
|Ozzy
|35
|preacher donnie swaggart (Apr '14)
|May 28
|Bbarnettjohnsoncity
|51
Find what you want!
Search Baton Rouge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC