Family displaced after house fire on Betty Smothers Avenue, fire department says

A family of five was displaced after their home on Betty Smothers Avenue was seriously damaged in a fire on Friday afternoon, according to Central Fire Department spokesman Derek Glover. The fire at the home, located in the 8600 block of Betty Smothers Avenue, was reported just before 2:30 p.m. Friday, Glover said.

