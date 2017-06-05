Advocate staff photo by TRAVIS SPRADLING -- Former LSU education professor Teresa Buchanan, left, speaks after a press conference Thursday at the Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center, following the federal lawsuit she filed Wednesday against LSU's president and other top administrators. At right is Catherine Sevcenko, director of litigation for the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education , which is sponsoring Buchanan's lawsuit.The lawsuit says that her free speech and due process rights were violated last year when she was fired.

