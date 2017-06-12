Entergy: Power restored to some, thou...

Entergy: Power restored to some, thousands still without

Read more: KSLA-TV Shreveport

Entergy's website reported a power outage in Baton Rouge that had a few thousands customers in the dark Sunday afternoon. One outage extended from Old Hammond Hwy.

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for East Baton Rouge Parish was issued at June 19 at 3:53AM CDT

