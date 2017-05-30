East Baton Rouge assessor warns of new lottery scam targeting elderly
The East Baton Rouge Parish assessor is warning of a new lottery scam targeting the elderly - one in which the scam artists are falsely claiming to be with the assessor's office. Tax Assessor Brian Wilson said perpetrators have been contacting marks by telephone and letter, claiming to be from the assessor's office and using his logo on their letters.
