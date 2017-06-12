Deputies arrest man accused of tying up man, stealing his cars and gun
A Baton Rouge man was arrested after deputies say he and an accomplice forced a man into his home at gunpoint, tied him up before stealing a Corvette, a BMW and a gun from him, according to an East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office report. Deputies say Donnie Cavalier, 27, was one of the armed robbers in the June 4 case on Landis Drive.
