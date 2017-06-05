Denham Springs man accused of murder in death of massage therapist

A Denham Springs man is accused of murder after a Baton Rouge massage therapist never returned from an in-home appointment at a Denham Springs address, near the spot where her body was later found, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office. Christopher Landry is charged with second-degree murder and obstruction of justice in the death of Kayla Ann Denham, 24, whose body was found in a building in the 30000 block of Dunn Road, where she was to have met a client, officials said.

