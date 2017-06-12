Crazy in love with Beyonc ? Try her namesake cocktail at downtown Baton Rouge gastropub
A formation of honey-flavored Irish whiskey, ginger-mint simple syrup and lemon juice, the BeyoncA© has become an irreplaceable part of the drink lineup at Driftwood, which is open 4 p.m. to midnight Wednesday through Saturday at 326 N. Third St. "People just come in for that drink sometimes," he said. "It's one of the best spring-summer drinks that I think I've ever made."
