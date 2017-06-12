Contractor accused of flood-related fraud in 3 parishes pleads not guilty in EBR
Baton Rouge police Dets. Sam Stafford, left, and Brian Strong, right, escort Matthew Joseph Morris to jail on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Baton Rouge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|11 hr
|online reality bu...
|20,927
|Bob Henderson
|Sun
|media church member
|20
|Study finds national increase in interracial ma...
|Jun 10
|Run Them Other Hoez
|17
|Need a Favor Please.
|Jun 9
|Jeremy
|1
|craig webre continues to expand his attempted c... (Aug '09)
|Jun 1
|Something2say
|14
|Greenwell Springs mental hospital (Jul '11)
|May 29
|Ozzy
|35
|preacher donnie swaggart (Apr '14)
|May 28
|Bbarnettjohnsoncity
|51
Find what you want!
Search Baton Rouge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC