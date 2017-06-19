Catholic Health Association honors Baton Rouge man with Lifetime Achievement Award

John Finan Jr., left, receives the Lifetime Achievement Award from Sister Carol Keehan, center, president and CEO of the Catholic Healthcare Association, and Dr. Rodney Hochman, chair of the CHA Board of Trustees on June 12. John Finan Jr., left, receives the Lifetime Achievement Award from Sister Carol Keehan, center, president and CEO of the Catholic Healthcare Association, and Dr. Rodney Hochman, chair of the CHA Board of Trustees on June 12. John Finan Jr., chief executive officer of the Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System, is the recipient of a 2017 Catholic Health Association Lifetime Achievement Award. Finan received the award June 12 during an awards banquet at the 2017 Catholic Health Assembly in New Orleans.

