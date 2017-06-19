Calls for improved drainage and planning made at rally in Baton Rouge ...

Rowdy Gaudet, EBR Parish Assistant Chief Administrative Officer, answers questions about how to make our community's disaster response more effective during a Flood Recovery and Prevention seminar hosted by Together Baton Rouge Tuesday at First United Methodist Church. Rep. Valarie Hodges, R-Denham Springs, speaks about how we make sure regional flood prevention work is prioritized and funded during a Flood Recovery and Prevention seminar hosted by Together Baton Rouge Tuesday at First United Methodist Church.

