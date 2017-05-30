BRPD: One dead after shooting on Rosenwald Road Sunday night
One person died in a shooting Sunday night on Rosenwald Road near Scotlandville Magnet High School, according to Baton Rouge Police. Police responded to the shooting in the 1500 block of Rosenwald about 9 p.m. and they believe there is only one victim, said police spokesman Sgt.
