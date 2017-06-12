BRPD investigating fatal officer-involved shooting on S Acadian
The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting that happened Tuesday night just after 11 p.m. The shooting happened on S Acadian Thwy. near Broussard just after 11 p.m. Tuesday, June 13. The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner is on the scene.
