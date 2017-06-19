BRPD: Employee injured in stabbing du...

BRPD: Employee injured in stabbing during armed robbery at Dollar Tree on Florida Blvd.

6 hrs ago Read more: KPLC-TV Lake Charles

One person suffered minor injuries during an armed robbery at the Dollar Tree in the 7100 block on Florida Blvd. Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 21, an armed robbery occurred at the Dollar Tree in the 7100 block of Florida Blvd. During the course of the robbery, officials say an employee was stabbed and sustained minor injuries, but was not transported to a hospital. A witness to the robbery allegedly attempted to confront the suspect, but was not injured.

