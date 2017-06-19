Brothers arrested for 2014 murder after remains found in Iberville Parish last Halloween
Two brothers have been arrested in connection with the 2014 murder of Charles "C.J." Hills Jr., reports the Baton Rouge Police Department. Officials with BRPD say Dandre Brown, 28, and Dorsey Sims, 43, both of Baker, were arrested Tuesday, June 20 with the assistance of the Louisiana State Police Task Force.
