BR man indicted in February killings, January armed robbery

A 20-year-old Baton Rouge man is under indictment in a pair of fatal February shootings and a nonfatal shooting during an armed robbery in January. In all, Kendric Mikal Francis, 1555 Duchess Drive, now faces two counts of second-degree murder, one count of theft of a firearm, three counts of armed robbery and one count of attempted second-degree murder.

