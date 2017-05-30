BR man indicted in fatal New Year's Day shoorting on Mohican-Prescott Crossover
Thailand Brooks, 29, is escorted by Baton Rouge Police Det. Christopher Fisher, left, and Det.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Baton Rouge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|14 hr
|davey mushly mom
|20,924
|craig webre continues to expand his attempted c... (Aug '09)
|Thu
|Something2say
|14
|Bob Henderson
|May 30
|Cindy
|17
|Greenwell Springs mental hospital (Jul '11)
|May 29
|Ozzy
|35
|preacher donnie swaggart (Apr '14)
|May 28
|Bbarnettjohnsoncity
|51
|Alton Sterling's family to speak at noon after ...
|May 26
|Still wondering
|3
|New Orleans man admits to trafficking 15-year-o...
|May 22
|Mitch Landrieus g...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Baton Rouge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC