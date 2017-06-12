BR man indicted in December slaying outside North Foster Drive bar

A 30-year-old Baton Rouge man accused of fatally shooting one man outside a North Foster Drive bar in December and wounding another has been indicted by an East Baton Rouge Parish grand jury. Kendrick Griffin, 5359 Astoria Drive, was charged by the panel Wednesday with second-degree murder in the Dec. 29 slaying of Tharius Cutno, 30, and attempted second-degree murder in the injuring of a 31-year-old man.

