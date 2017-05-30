Bond increased to $307k for driver who allegedly killed 12-year-old boy during police chase
Judge Richard "Chip" Moore increased the bond to $307,500 for the man who was arrested after he allegedly struck and killed a 12-year-old boy during a police chase. Bond for Joshual Hilton, 32, of Baton Rouge, was initially set at $57,500 by Judge Trudy White.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.
Comments
Add your comments below
Baton Rouge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bob Henderson
|May 30
|Cindy
|17
|Greenwell Springs mental hospital (Jul '11)
|May 29
|Ozzy
|35
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|May 28
|Disturbed
|20,923
|preacher donnie swaggart (Apr '14)
|May 28
|Bbarnettjohnsoncity
|51
|Alton Sterling's family to speak at noon after ...
|May 26
|Still wondering
|3
|New Orleans man admits to trafficking 15-year-o...
|May 22
|Mitch Landrieus g...
|2
|Council on aging
|May 17
|Still wondering
|1
Find what you want!
Search Baton Rouge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC