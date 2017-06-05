Baton Rouge's Julia Hawkins started running at 100. Now she's going for the gold
It was a hot and muggy afternoon when Julia Hawkins headed out for a practice sprint on the street in front her house. She steeled her gaze on the 50-meter mark on the far end of her property line, crouched down in a starting position and took off, clocking in the 50 meters at just over 19 seconds.
