Baton Rouge's Julia Hawkins started r...

Baton Rouge's Julia Hawkins started running at 100. Now she's going for the gold

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: NOLA.com

It was a hot and muggy afternoon when Julia Hawkins headed out for a practice sprint on the street in front her house. She steeled her gaze on the 50-meter mark on the far end of her property line, crouched down in a starting position and took off, clocking in the 50 meters at just over 19 seconds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baton Rouge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 15 hr ThomasA 20,926
News Study finds national increase in interracial ma... 22 hr Run Them Other Hoez 17
Need a Favor Please. Fri Jeremy 1
craig webre continues to expand his attempted c... (Aug '09) Jun 1 Something2say 14
Bob Henderson May 30 Cindy 17
Greenwell Springs mental hospital (Jul '11) May 29 Ozzy 35
preacher donnie swaggart (Apr '14) May 28 Bbarnettjohnsoncity 51
See all Baton Rouge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baton Rouge Forum Now

Baton Rouge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baton Rouge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Climate Change
  4. Microsoft
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Baton Rouge, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,423 • Total comments across all topics: 281,668,419

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC