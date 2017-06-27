Baton Rouge Zoo relocation: another day, another debate
Supporters and detractors of BREC's proposal to move the Baton Rouge Zoo to the southern part of the parish are sounding off on the plan-again. This time it was at today's East Baton Rouge Parish Chamber of Commerce meeting where an unlikely mix of leaders and residents from both the northern and southern parts of the parish argued against moving the zoo.
Read more at Baton Rouge Business Report.
Add your comments below
Baton Rouge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Orleans man admits to trafficking 15-year-o...
|14 hr
|you hate the truth
|5
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|19 hr
|Fitius T Bluster
|20,947
|Need a Favor Please.
|Sun
|Philbert
|2
|Any lazy unemployed N(EYE)GGERS need some work
|Jun 25
|Philbert
|2
|Happy FATHER'S DAY
|Jun 20
|Jeremy
|2
|Louisiana's LGBT community pays tribute to Orla...
|Jun 19
|Newt s Gimlet Rage
|2
|Study finds national increase in interracial ma...
|Jun 18
|SadButTrue
|70
