Baton Rouge Zoo relocation: another d...

Baton Rouge Zoo relocation: another day, another debate

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Baton Rouge Business Report

Supporters and detractors of BREC's proposal to move the Baton Rouge Zoo to the southern part of the parish are sounding off on the plan-again. This time it was at today's East Baton Rouge Parish Chamber of Commerce meeting where an unlikely mix of leaders and residents from both the northern and southern parts of the parish argued against moving the zoo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Baton Rouge Business Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baton Rouge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New Orleans man admits to trafficking 15-year-o... 14 hr you hate the truth 5
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 19 hr Fitius T Bluster 20,947
Need a Favor Please. Sun Philbert 2
Any lazy unemployed N(EYE)GGERS need some work Jun 25 Philbert 2
Happy FATHER'S DAY Jun 20 Jeremy 2
News Louisiana's LGBT community pays tribute to Orla... Jun 19 Newt s Gimlet Rage 2
News Study finds national increase in interracial ma... Jun 18 SadButTrue 70
See all Baton Rouge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baton Rouge Forum Now

Baton Rouge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baton Rouge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. U.S. Open
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Baton Rouge, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,495 • Total comments across all topics: 282,076,781

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC