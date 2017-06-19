Baton Rouge woman earns bachelor's degree from Lake Forest College
Baton Rouge resident Jane Elise Hayward Ryer graduated cum laude on May 13 from Lake Forest College, located 30 miles north of downtown Chicago. Ryer received a bachelor's degree, majoring in international relations and double minoring in French and Islamic world studies.
