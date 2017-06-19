Baton Rouge student attends advanced academics symposium at Southeastern Louisiana University

Ella McCalip, right, a junior at University High School in Baton Rouge, is questioned about the results of her research project, 'How Music Affects People,' by Southeastern International Baccalaureate Coordinator Cherissa Vitter at the Academic Celebration: A Symposium for Advanced Academics held recently on the Southeastern campus. The three-day, two-night symposium for students entering their junior year was intended to help participants successfully navigate taking multiple advanced academic courses that count for college credit.

