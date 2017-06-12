Baton Rouge Pride Festival set for Saturday, June 17
The 11th Annual Baton Rouge Pride Festival, the largest family-friendly indoor GLBTQ pride celebration in the south, is set for Saturday, June 17. This year's entertainment lineup includes returning favorites such as Krewe of Divas, Michigan Avenue, DJ Cameron Kelly, and the Austin Babtist Women. New acts to be featured this year include Pate' Salzeta and 9 Volt, TomPlay and Melomania.
