Baton Rouge police seek identity of m...

Baton Rouge police seek identity of man who robbed Circle K on Perkins Road

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Advocate

Baton Rouge Police detectives are trying to identify the man shown, who is accused of robbing a Circle K stor around 8 a.m. June 11 at 3030 Perkins Road. Baton Rouge Police detectives are trying to identify the man shown, who is accused of robbing a Circle K stor around 8 a.m. June 11 at 3030 Perkins Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baton Rouge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Study finds national increase in interracial ma... 32 min Played Out 2 45
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 3 hr Ryan Goldsman 20,930
Bob Henderson 9 hr Jersey Girl1 21
Stan Radanov Is A Jerk...And Cheater! 9 hr AnonGirl 1
Need a Favor Please. Jun 9 Jeremy 1
craig webre continues to expand his attempted c... (Aug '09) Jun 1 Something2say 14
Greenwell Springs mental hospital (Jul '11) May 29 Ozzy 35
See all Baton Rouge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baton Rouge Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for East Baton Rouge Parish was issued at June 13 at 8:09PM CDT

Baton Rouge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baton Rouge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
 

Baton Rouge, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,401 • Total comments across all topics: 281,735,114

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC