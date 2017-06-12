Baton Rouge police seek identity of man who robbed Circle K on Perkins Road

Baton Rouge Police detectives are trying to identify the man shown, who is accused of robbing a Circle K stor around 8 a.m. June 11 at 3030 Perkins Road. Baton Rouge Police detectives are trying to identify the man shown, who is accused of robbing a Circle K stor around 8 a.m. June 11 at 3030 Perkins Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.