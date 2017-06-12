Baton Rouge Police searching for susp...

Baton Rouge Police searching for suspect in armed robbery of Dollar General

11 hrs ago Read more: The Advocate

Baton Rouge Police are searching for the suspect in an armed robbery of a Dollar General store on North Little John Road Wednesday, said police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely.

