Baton Rouge Police looking for man they say fatally stabbed another with broken beer bottle
Baton Rouge Police are searching for a Baton Rouge man who they say fatally stabbed another man with a beer bottle after an argument on North 13th Street Friday night. Elvis "Dog Man" Graham, 59, of 115 South 19th Street is wanted for second-degree murder.
