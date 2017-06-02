Baton Rouge police chief refuses to a prematurelya fire officer over Alton Sterling shooting

A man was fatally shot during an altercation with Baton Rouge Police at the Triple S Food Store on North Foster Drive in the early morning hours of Tuesday, July 5, 2016, in Baton Rouge, La. An autopsy shows Alton Sterling, 37, of Baton Rouge, died Tuesday of multiple gunshot wounds to the chest and back, said East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner Dr. William Clark.

