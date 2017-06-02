Baton Rouge police chief refuses to a...

Baton Rouge police chief refuses to a prematurelya fire officer over Alton Sterling shooting

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: KLFY-TV Lafayette

A man was fatally shot during an altercation with Baton Rouge Police at the Triple S Food Store on North Foster Drive in the early morning hours of Tuesday, July 5, 2016, in Baton Rouge, La. An autopsy shows Alton Sterling, 37, of Baton Rouge, died Tuesday of multiple gunshot wounds to the chest and back, said East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner Dr. William Clark.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KLFY-TV Lafayette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baton Rouge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 10 hr davey mushly mom 20,924
craig webre continues to expand his attempted c... (Aug '09) Thu Something2say 14
Bob Henderson May 30 Cindy 17
Greenwell Springs mental hospital (Jul '11) May 29 Ozzy 35
preacher donnie swaggart (Apr '14) May 28 Bbarnettjohnsoncity 51
News Alton Sterling's family to speak at noon after ... May 26 Still wondering 3
News New Orleans man admits to trafficking 15-year-o... May 22 Mitch Landrieus g... 2
See all Baton Rouge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baton Rouge Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for East Baton Rouge Parish was issued at June 02 at 8:05PM CDT

Baton Rouge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baton Rouge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Health Care
  3. Stanley Cup
  4. Tornado
  5. North Korea
 

Baton Rouge, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,511 • Total comments across all topics: 281,474,296

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC