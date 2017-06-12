Baton Rouge officer who fatally shot man during Acadian traffic stop identified

Baton Rouge police officer Yuseff Hamadeh, a 1-year veteran of the force, has been identified as the man who fatally shot Jordan Frazier during a traffic stop earlier this week. Hamadeh shot Frazier, 35, around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday after Frazier got out of a vehicle holding a handgun during a traffic stop, police have said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.