Baton Rouge, New Orleans, Lafayette area People in Business for June 4, 2017
The American Society of Landscape Architects has elected Louisiana chapter members Haley Blakeman as vice president of communications and Lake Douglas as vice president of education on the national organization's executive committee. Blakeman is the director of implementation at the Center for Planning Excellence in Baton Rouge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
Baton Rouge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|craig webre continues to expand his attempted c... (Aug '09)
|Thu
|Something2say
|14
|Bob Henderson
|May 30
|Cindy
|17
|Greenwell Springs mental hospital (Jul '11)
|May 29
|Ozzy
|35
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|May 28
|Disturbed
|20,923
|preacher donnie swaggart (Apr '14)
|May 28
|Bbarnettjohnsoncity
|51
|Alton Sterling's family to speak at noon after ...
|May 26
|Still wondering
|3
|New Orleans man admits to trafficking 15-year-o...
|May 22
|Mitch Landrieus g...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Baton Rouge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC