Baton Rouge nearing saturation point for Smoothie King stores, but more on the way
Smoothie King operator Roger Wilder -the largest Smoothie King franchisee in the local market-is developing two new stores in the area with his real estate partner, Donnie Jarreau. One of the outlets will open later this month as a replacement for Wilder's existing Smoothie King store at 14241 Coursey Blvd. near Jones Creek Road.
