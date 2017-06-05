Baton Rouge man wanted for burglary a...

Baton Rouge man wanted for burglary arrested over weekend

Baton Rouge police on Saturday arrested a man accused in several burglaries over the last six months, according to arrest records. Raymond Carter, 38, was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on counts of principle to simple burglary, simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling, theft of a firearm, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

