Baton Rouge man gets new trial date in killing of East Feliciana school official

Jacquez Tremaine Griffin, 19, of 2918 Chippewa St., was arrested Thursday night in the shooting death of East Feliciana Parish School Board member Broderick Brooks earlier this week, according to Baton Rouge police. Jacquez Tremaine Griffin, 19, of 2918 Chippewa St., was arrested Thursday night in the shooting death of East Feliciana Parish School Board member Broderick Brooks earlier this week, according to Baton Rouge police.

