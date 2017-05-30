Baton Rouge man arrested after attempting to enter two houses early Sunday, holding one hostage

A Baton Rouge man was arrested Sunday after trying to break into one residences and then doing so at another, holding one person hostage while ignoring law enforcement calls to surrender, according to Baton Rouge Police. Matthew Brown, 31, is accused attempting to break into a house where a woman was sleeping about 1 a.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of Delta Street, according to his arrest reports.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.