Baton Rouge man accused of threatening judge wants EBR prosecutors recused

A Baton Rouge man accused of threatening a local juvenile court judge with physical violence doesn't want the East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney's Office prosecuting him. That's because East Baton Rouge Parish Juvenile Court Judge Adam Haney, the man Michael James Baxter is accused of threatening in a letter and on social media, is a former prosecutor in the District Attorney's Office.

