Baton Rouge General's summer exhibit, 'Seasons of the Heart,' showing at the Shaw Center
"Seasons of the Heart" is the theme of Baton Rouge Regional Medical Center's summer art show now on exhibit in the Jones Walker Foyer Gallery in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St., Baton Rouge. "Just as seasons change in a year, so do they change in a lifetime," the exhibit's label states.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
Baton Rouge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Study finds national increase in interracial ma...
|2 hr
|Jesus Is Black
|69
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|9 hr
|geo washton333x
|20,938
|preacher donnie swaggart (Apr '14)
|Jun 15
|truth
|53
|Megan Whittington can't stop stealing
|Jun 14
|Shegotstickyfingers
|1
|Council on aging
|Jun 14
|Lucy
|2
|Charles Art Waldrop (Feb '12)
|Jun 13
|Curious
|25
|Bob Henderson
|Jun 13
|Jersey Girl1
|21
Find what you want!
Search Baton Rouge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC