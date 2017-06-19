Baton Rouge General's summer exhibit, 'Seasons of the Heart,' showing at the Shaw Center
"Seasons of the Heart" is the theme of Baton Rouge Regional Medical Center's summer art show now on exhibit in the Jones Walker Foyer Gallery in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St., Baton Rouge. "Just as seasons change in a year, so do they change in a lifetime," the exhibit's label states.
