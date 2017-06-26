Baton Rouge Gallery June exhibitions guided by real and metaphorical floodwaters
Michael W. Howes may not have prioritized the 200-year-old cut cypress if his studio hadn't flooded last August. And Christy Diniz Liffmann's inspiration wouldn't have been trees along the Amazon if she and her husband hadn't spent 13 days in January on a riverboat in the flooded forest.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Baton Rouge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|42 min
|Fitius T Bluster
|20,947
|New Orleans man admits to trafficking 15-year-o...
|Mon
|Wilbur
|4
|Need a Favor Please.
|Sun
|Philbert
|2
|Any lazy unemployed N(EYE)GGERS need some work
|Sun
|Philbert
|2
|Happy FATHER'S DAY
|Jun 20
|Jeremy
|2
|Louisiana's LGBT community pays tribute to Orla...
|Jun 19
|Newt s Gimlet Rage
|2
|Study finds national increase in interracial ma...
|Jun 18
|SadButTrue
|70
Find what you want!
Search Baton Rouge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC