Baton Rouge FLAIM participates in National Walk/Bike to School Day
Students walk to the intermediate campus of Baton Rouge Foreign Language Academic Immersion Magnet with parents and volunteers for National Walk/Bike to School Day on May 10. LSU faculty and students give out National Walk/Bike to School Day shirts to students from Baton Rouge Foreign Language Academic Immersion Magnet.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
