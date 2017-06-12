Baton Rouge Fire Department: Arson cause of fire at vacant home on Columbus Dunn Drive
An early morning fire at a vacant home on Columbus Dunn Drive was found to be arson, Baton Rouge fire officials said. Firefighters responded to the blaze in the 1600 block of Columbus Dunn Drive shortly after 4:30 a.m. Sunday.
