Baton Rouge contractor arrested for reportedly committing fraud against flood victim

A Baton Rouge contractor has been arrested after reportedly agreeing to make repairs on the home of a flood victim, and failing to do so. Joseph Armant, 35, owner of RJ Custom Home & Interior, Inc., was arrested Tuesday, June 6 after a complaint was filed by the Louisiana State Licensing Board of Contractors back on April 19. Officials say Armant entered into a contract with the resident and agreed to make repairs to the flood-damaged house in the amount of just over $112,000.

