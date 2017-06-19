Baton Rouge-based Chief of Minds look...

Baton Rouge-based Chief of Minds looks to grow beyond south Louisiana

Next Story Prev Story
8 min ago Read more: Baton Rouge Business Report

Lakeisha Robichaux, having completed the exclusive Goldman Sachs's 10,000 Small Businesses program, has a detailed plan for growing her human resources and payroll services company beyond southeast Louisiana. "Our unique differentiator is that we are very hands on with our clients," Robichaux tells Business Report in its latest .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Baton Rouge Business Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baton Rouge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Happy FATHER'S DAY Jun 20 Jeremy 2
News Louisiana's LGBT community pays tribute to Orla... Jun 19 Newt s Gimlet Rage 2
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jun 19 Fitus T Bluster 20,945
News Study finds national increase in interracial ma... Jun 18 SadButTrue 70
preacher donnie swaggart (Apr '14) Jun 15 truth 53
Megan Whittington can't stop stealing Jun 14 Shegotstickyfingers 1
Council on aging Jun 14 Lucy 2
See all Baton Rouge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baton Rouge Forum Now

Baton Rouge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baton Rouge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Baton Rouge, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,017 • Total comments across all topics: 281,962,681

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC