Baton Rouge area religion bulletins for June 3, 2017
The dedication for New Beginnings Baptist Fellowship Church will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at the church's new home, 5825 Groom Road, in Baker. Established in 2011, the church was previously located on Plank Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Baton Rouge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|craig webre continues to expand his attempted c... (Aug '09)
|Thu
|Something2say
|14
|Bob Henderson
|May 30
|Cindy
|17
|Greenwell Springs mental hospital (Jul '11)
|May 29
|Ozzy
|35
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|May 28
|Disturbed
|20,923
|preacher donnie swaggart (Apr '14)
|May 28
|Bbarnettjohnsoncity
|51
|Alton Sterling's family to speak at noon after ...
|May 26
|Still wondering
|3
|New Orleans man admits to trafficking 15-year-o...
|May 22
|Mitch Landrieus g...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Baton Rouge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC