Baton Rouge area religion bulletins for June 24, 2017
Family Spot: 9 a.m. to noon, Mondays and Thursdays, University Baptist Church , 5775 Highland Road. The church has opened its Family Tree Cafe and indoor playground for children 6 and younger with a Lego room for older children.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Baton Rouge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any lazy unemployed N(EYE)GGERS need some work
|3 hr
|Wilbur
|1
|Happy FATHER'S DAY
|Jun 20
|Jeremy
|2
|Louisiana's LGBT community pays tribute to Orla...
|Jun 19
|Newt s Gimlet Rage
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 19
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,945
|Study finds national increase in interracial ma...
|Jun 18
|SadButTrue
|70
|preacher donnie swaggart (Apr '14)
|Jun 15
|truth
|53
|Megan Whittington can't stop stealing
|Jun 14
|Shegotstickyfingers
|1
Find what you want!
Search Baton Rouge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC