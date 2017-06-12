Baton Rouge area religion bulletins for June 17, 2017
Southern University Law Center Chancellor John Pierre will speak at 7 a.m. Sunday, June 18, at New Jerusalem Baptist Church, 1627 Thomas Delpit Drive, Baton Rouge. Marvin Broome, husband of Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, will speak at 9 a.m. Sunday, June 18, at Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church, 1358 South Blvd., Baton Rouge.
