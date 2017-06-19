Baker brothers arrested in 2014 homicide after man's years-old remains identified in March
Two Baker brothers were arrested Tuesday in the death of Charles "C.J." Hills Jr., whose bones were identified in March after the man had been missing for more than three years, according to Baton Rouge Police. Dandre Brown, 28, and Dorsey Sims, 43, are accused in Hills' death following an investigation among multiple law enforcement agencies.
