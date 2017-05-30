Aramark gets nod for five more years in East Baton Rouge schools,...
Despite being significantly underbid by two other large national companies, Philadelphia-based Aramark is preparing to start negotiations to continue handling maintenance and other support work for the East Baton Rouge Parish school system. At the recommendation of Superintendent Warren Drake, the parish School Board on May 18 voted to renew with Aramark, and in the process, rejected 10 other proposals.
