Alton Sterling's family to sue over shooting death
Relatives of a black man who was gunned down by a white police officer in Louisiana's capital are suing the city on Tuesday, claiming the shooting fit a pattern of racist behavior and excessive force by its police force. Attorneys for Alton Sterling's five children planned to file the wrongful death lawsuit in state court against the city of Baton Rouge, its police department and police chief and the two officers involved in last summer's deadly encounter.
