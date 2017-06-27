Alton Sterling's family to sue over s...

Alton Sterling's family to sue over shooting death

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: KATC-TV Lafayette

Relatives of a black man who was gunned down by a white police officer in Louisiana's capital are suing the city on Tuesday, claiming the shooting fit a pattern of racist behavior and excessive force by its police force. Attorneys for Alton Sterling's five children planned to file the wrongful death lawsuit in state court against the city of Baton Rouge, its police department and police chief and the two officers involved in last summer's deadly encounter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baton Rouge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New Orleans man admits to trafficking 15-year-o... 5 hr you hate the truth 5
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 10 hr Fitius T Bluster 20,947
Need a Favor Please. Sun Philbert 2
Any lazy unemployed N(EYE)GGERS need some work Sun Philbert 2
Happy FATHER'S DAY Jun 20 Jeremy 2
News Louisiana's LGBT community pays tribute to Orla... Jun 19 Newt s Gimlet Rage 2
News Study finds national increase in interracial ma... Jun 18 SadButTrue 70
See all Baton Rouge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baton Rouge Forum Now

Baton Rouge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baton Rouge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
 

Baton Rouge, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,247 • Total comments across all topics: 282,067,644

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC