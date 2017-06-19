Alabama contractor arrested after failing to complete elderly Louisiana man's flood repairs

An Alabama man, who claimed to be a licensed contractor, was arrested after failing to complete flood repairs to an elderly man's home. Police took into custody on Friday Jason Rushing, 29, of Mobile, Al., on charges of residential contractor fraud and theft after they say he misappropriated over $5,000 from an 81-year-old man by claiming to be a state licensed contractor.

