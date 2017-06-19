Alabama contractor arrested after fai...

Alabama contractor arrested after failing to complete elderly Louisiana man's flood repairs

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: KSLA-TV Shreveport

An Alabama man, who claimed to be a licensed contractor, was arrested after failing to complete flood repairs to an elderly man's home. Police took into custody on Friday Jason Rushing, 29, of Mobile, Al., on charges of residential contractor fraud and theft after they say he misappropriated over $5,000 from an 81-year-old man by claiming to be a state licensed contractor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSLA-TV Shreveport.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baton Rouge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Need a Favor Please. 1 hr Philbert 2
Any lazy unemployed N(EYE)GGERS need some work 6 hr Philbert 2
Happy FATHER'S DAY Jun 20 Jeremy 2
News Louisiana's LGBT community pays tribute to Orla... Jun 19 Newt s Gimlet Rage 2
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jun 19 Fitus T Bluster 20,945
News Study finds national increase in interracial ma... Jun 18 SadButTrue 70
preacher donnie swaggart (Apr '14) Jun 15 truth 53
See all Baton Rouge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baton Rouge Forum Now

Baton Rouge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baton Rouge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Iran
  5. U.S. Open
  1. China
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Syria
 

Baton Rouge, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,220 • Total comments across all topics: 282,022,013

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC